 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Looking back
0 comments
A LOOK BACK AT ATLANTIC COUNTY HISTORY

Looking back

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
SAM_0955.JPG
Provided

You maybe surprised to learn that Atlantic City was once home to a professional ice hockey team. The World’s Playground is better known for the sand and surf than for a sport that has its origin in snow-swept Canada. From the 1930s to the 50s, however, the Atlantic City Sea Gulls were the only game in town during the bitter winter months.

The Sea Gulls were organized in 1930 by Redvers McKenzie who hailed from Montreal. The idea was to provide weekend entertainment and bring business to the city during the slow winter months.

People came to the games dressed in evening gowns and suits. At first they would give applause after each period, but after a few years that changed.

Early on the rookie team played exhibition games against powerhouse organizations from Montreal and Toronto. Within a few years the Sea Gulls joined the Eastern Amateur League. Although labeled amateurs, the players were top-notch athletes who earned salaries of $50 dollars a week. The games attracted about 6,000 fans a game. Tickets were 25 cents for corner bleachers, 40 cents behind the goal and 75 cents at center ice. The season ran from December to April. Some fans even traveled to away games.

One of the most outstanding players on the ice was Art Dorrington, the first black player in the Eastern Amateur League. Dorrington rocketed across the ice and was a solid scorer until he broke his leg and ended his career.

The legend of the Sea Gulls, however, has not been forgotten. The Gulls sowed hockey’s population in the region, resulting in the arrival of the Philadelphia Flyers.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Brigantine

Reich report

I’m hearing a lot more discussion lately about the use of TIPS (Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities) going into people’s portfolios due to…

Go Green Galloway
Brigantine

Go Green Galloway

I hope that you all have found ways to get out for fresh air and exercise during these COVID-19 pandemic times. A return to natural spaces is …

Brigantine

Atlantic County arrests

Sheriff Eric Scheffler has announced that the following arrests were made recently by members of the Atlantic County Sheriff’s Office. If you …

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News