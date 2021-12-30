Looking back

You maybe surprised to learn that Atlantic City was once home to a professional ice hockey team. The World’s Playground is better known for the sand and surf than for a sport that has its origin in snow-swept Canada. From the 1930s to the 50s, however, the Atlantic City Sea Gulls were the only game in town during the bitter winter months.

The Sea Gulls were organized in 1930 by Redvers McKenzie who hailed from Montreal. The idea was to provide weekend entertainment and bring business to the city during the slow winter months.

People came to the games dressed in evening gowns and suits. At first they would give applause after each period, but after a few years that changed.

Early on the rookie team played exhibition games against powerhouse organizations from Montreal and Toronto. Within a few years the Sea Gulls joined the Eastern Amateur League. Although labeled amateurs, the players were top-notch athletes who earned salaries of $50 dollars a week. The games attracted about 6,000 fans a game. Tickets were 25 cents for corner bleachers, 40 cents behind the goal and 75 cents at center ice. The season ran from December to April. Some fans even traveled to away games.