Looking back: 1964 Democratic Convention didn't show A.C. well

(Look Back is an occasional series with content and images from the Atlantic County Historical Society.)

It was 57 years ago, in August 1964, that the Democratic Party Convention to nominate a president was held in Convention Hall (now known as Jim Whelan Hall).

President Lyndon Johnson was nominated to serve a full four-year term after assuming that position when President John F. Kennedy was assassinated. Hubert H. Humphrey of Minnesota was nominated to serve as vice-president.

The site was selected for the convention through the efforts of Sen. Frank "Hap" Farley, who convinced the selection committee to have the convention in Atlantic City, where the attendees could enjoy all the amenities that the town had to offer.

As it turned out, there were events that the locals could not control, such as the civil rights issues and the Mississippi Delegation protests on seating their delegates. Theses issues received coverage in the national media.