Look Back: The Jersey Devil

(Look Back is an occasional series with content and images from the Atlantic County Historical Society.)

In these trying times we decided to talk about a lighter note about the area: The Jersey Devil.

He or she was the area's greatest folklore monster and both Estellville and Leeds Point claim ownership.

People who claim to know about such things say the devil was born in Estellville and then flew out the window and across the county to the swamps surrounding Leeds Point.

Mrs. Leeds, according to legend, was expecting her 13th child and in anger shouted, "I hope it's a devil." She got her wish. Her child was born with horns, a tail, bat-like wings and a head resembling a horse.

According to superstition, the creature's appearances preceded an outbreak of World War I and II. Before these two events, sightings were made by residents who claimed to have been sober at the time.

In 1939, a state guide book made the devil the official state demon.