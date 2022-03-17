Local midwife and AtlantiCare program celebrate 30 years

AtlantiCare Nurse-Midwife Jeanne Dadura estimates she’s delivered approximately 3,000 babies during her career as a midwife, which spans more than 30 years. When Dadura first began practicing as a midwife, mothers didn’t have access to the technological advances that we enjoy today such as smart phones with cameras, pregnancy apps, and the ability to stream soothing music. Just like technology and other aspects of life, midwifery has evolved throughout the years.

In the South Jersey region that evolution has been driven by AtlantiCare, who in 1992 introduced what today is the largest, most comprehensive midwifery program in the area. The program was spearheaded by Blair Bergen, MD, Chairman of the OB/GYN Department at AtlantiCare. Dr. Bergen brought Dadura in after she graduated from the University of Medicine and New Jersey (now Rutgers School of Biomedical and Health Sciences) to help get the program off the ground. Thirty years later, Dr. Bergen and Dadura are still together along with the team at AtlantiCare that now is more than 20 midwives strong.

“In the 1990s there weren’t many nurse-midwives practicing in this area,” said Dadura. “We were pioneers and through the years helped to open up the medical community to the value nurse-midwives could provide not only to mothers and babies, but to the physicians.”

One of Dadura’s greatest joys is helping moms bring their babies safely into the world. This winter, she helped deliver the baby of a mother that she also delivered—that’s three generations in one family for whom she provided nurse-midwife services. Dadura, who also serves as a preceptor, now has students pursuing midwifery that began life as one of her deliveries.

“From training and continuing education to the actual practice, being a nurse-midwife becomes a part of your life,” said Dadura. “It takes a lot of time and commitment, but it is a very rewarding career. I will forever be grateful to Dr. Bergen for starting the AtlantiCare program and inviting me to join his efforts.”

AtlantiCare emphasizes that midwifery is not another term for “having a baby at home” or without a medical doctor. All women under the care of AtlantiCare’s midwifery program deliver their baby in the healthcare facility, where everything from surgeons and pain management services to advanced fetal monitoring and a state-of-the-art NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit) are available if necessary to ensure the best possible outcome for mother and baby. However, with midwifery programs like AtlantiCare’s, the journey starts long before a woman goes into labor. It’s typical for midwives to be with a mother throughout her entire pregnancy, helping to ensure things like proper nutrition, vitamin intake and exercise; preparing mothers for what to expect during each trimester; managing certain conditions and risks such as high blood pressure; being present at all OB appointments; and much more.

In addition, nurse-midwives have expanded their role by going back to school to receive certification to become surgical first assistants. This means they can assist a physician if a mother requires a cesarean section to deliver her baby. Dadura shares that this additional ability is incredibly valuable for continuity of care in the event of an unexpected or scheduled cesarean delivery.

“As registered nurses, our nurse-midwives provide tremendous value to OB/GYNs—they are extensions of us as physicians and much more than assistance in the exam room or delivery room,” said Dr. Bergen. “Through our program, we really offer two sub-specialties in one. In addition to the training, midwives like Jeanne also have a unique level of compassion and dedication that cannot be taught in any classroom. It’s the reason they chose this profession. Our nurse-midwives provide such an incredible extra level of care, and it’s a regular occurrence, for example, to see an AtlantiCare midwife spend an extra half hour or more with a mother-to-be during every visit to make sure she and her baby are on the healthiest track.”

Dr. Bergen also shared that lifestyle changes have increased the value of midwifery, as well as the number of mothers who receive care from nurse-midwives. “It’s a very positive dynamic that a much stronger focus is now placed on maternal care throughout the entire pregnancy. Midwives play a huge role in this.”

Parents-to-be utilize midwife services for a variety of reasons. Some are looking for the more holistic approach midwifery can provide. Others do it to “keep with tradition” of their mothers and grandmothers. Some simply feel more comfortable knowing they have a second source of education and medical support. Regardless of the reason why, it’s important for expectant parents to understand that there are different types of midwives, with varying levels of training and qualifications. At AtlantiCare, for example, every midwife is a certified nurse-midwife (CNM). A CNM is a medical professional who has undergone formal training and is a registered nurse and a midwife. Other midwife programs across the country may offer the services of lay midwives, who typically have some degree of informal training such as an internship or self-study, and direct-entry midwives, who are trained in midwifery only.

“In the AtlantiCare midwifery program we work closely and collaborate with our nurse practitioners and OB/GYN physicians,” said Dadura. “We acknowledge and respect the role that each member contributes to the team. This translates to the very best, evidence-based, and most comprehensive care possible for mom and baby.”

To learn more about AtlantiCare’s Midwifery program and other maternity services, visit AtlantiCare.org or call 1-888-569-1000.