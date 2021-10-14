Local lifeguard, flight attendant starts support group for individuals with eating disorders

During workouts, teammates would weigh themselves to see if they were close to being in a different class. True to her competitive nature, Auble decided to try and move down to the lightweight category during her senior year.

“I saw that I could do it, but I was so young, that the way that it would come about was, ‘Oh, if I don’t eat this today, I could weigh less,’” she said. “I was very competitive, I really enjoyed the sport. That was my big motivator, just to be below the lightweight category, but then it became ‘How low can I get it? Let me get a healthy distance between that number and my actual weight so that I don’t have to worry on race day.’”

Auble said the added pressure of lifeguarding on the beach confounded the problem.

“The combination of rowing to try and be a lightweight, and then being that teenager on the beach wearing a bathing suit every day,” she said, “feeling like all eyes were on me and what I looked like in a bathing suit — I think that combination is really what sparked the beginning of it for me.”

But it was during college at University of Maryland that her symptoms intensified. She started working out every day and eating less, and hit her lightest weight.