Local graduations, dean's list mentions for June 17, 2021

Graduations
Mark Budd, of Galloway Township, is a member of Washburn University’s spring 2021 graduating class. Budd graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Shannon Gill, of Cape May Court House, is a member of University of Scranton’s spring 2021 graduating class. Gill graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science.
Matthew Hernandez, of Egg Harbor Township, is a member of Harding University’s spring 2021 graduating class. Hernandez graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.
Hannah Walsh, of Linwood, is a member of Grove City College’s spring 2021 graduating class. Walsh graduated with Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.
Abigail Laureti, of Egg Harbor Township, is a member of Centenary University’s spring 2021 graduating class. Laureti graduated with Bachelor of Science in Equine Science, cum laude.
Brian Burke, of Linwood, is a member of University of Iowa’s spring 2021 graduating class. Burke graduated with a Master of Arts.
Mary Purcell, of Ocean City, is a member of the University of Scranton’s spring 2021 graduating class. Purcell graduated, summa cum laude, as an English and philosophy double major.
Tyler Hunter Barrett, of Mays Landing, is a member of Alvernia University’s spring 2021 graduating class. Barrett graduated with a Master of Business Administration degree.
Chrissy Michalowski, of Egg Harbor Township, is a member of Ohio University’s spring 2021 graduating class. Michalowski graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (Baccalaureate Nursing) from the College of Health Sciences and Professions.
Brianna Battaglia, of Cape May Court House, is a member of James Madison University spring 2021 graduating class. Battaglia graduated with a degree in psychology.
Allyson Carbonar, of Somers Point, is a member of Baldwin Wallace University spring 2021 graduating class. Carbonar graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Music: Music Theatre.
Dean’s list
Gabrielle Lindsay, of Egg Harbor Township, was named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2021 semester at Clarkson University.
Robin Spector, of Northfield, was named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2021 semester at Kutztown University.
Montana Arlington, of Galloway Township, was named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2021 semester at Bloomsburg University.
Allyson Carbonar, of Somers Point, was named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2021 semester at Baldwin Wallace University.
Rebecca Roesch, of Galloway Township, was named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2021 semester at Slippery Rock University.
Lauren Vandenberg, of Northfield, was named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2021 semester at Lebanon Valley College.
Konnor Yunghans, of Woodbine, was named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2021 semester at the University of Vermont.
Abigail Bonsall, of Mays Landing, was named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2021 semester at Ohio University.
Nicholas Nutile, of Linwood, was named to the Dean’s List for the spring 20201 semester at Alvernia University.
Dej’hanee McNeal, of Villas, was named to the Dean’s List for the spring 20201 semester at Alvernia University.
Joelle Osborne, of Cape May Court House, was named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2021 semester at James Madison University.
Military
graduations
Zachary Rodriguez, of Egg Harbor Township, was commissioned and received the rank of second lieutenant in the United States Air Force. He is entering training at Goodfellow Air Force Base in Texas to be an acquisitions officer. Rodriguez graduated from Wilkes University in May 2021 with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Management.