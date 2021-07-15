Little Gardens Club Tour is a big hit in Atlantic County

Hundreds of gardeners did what gardeners love to do on Sunday, July 11, stroll beautiful gardens, talk with other gardening enthusiasts and come up with new ideas for their own yards. It was the 22nd annual Atlantic County Little Gardens Club tour and organizers said it was a successful day.

Nancy Schusler, of Mays Landing, completed the entire tour and commented that she was very happy the Little Gardens Club tour was back after a year hiatus during the pandemic.

“Each garden was special in its own way this year and each garden was very different than the next, I really have enjoyed every one of gardens,” she said.

Every stop along the eight-garden tour was a splash of color jumping from varied greens. There were waterfalls and water elements in many gardens. Terri and Rick Smith have a waterfall amidst lush greenery opposite their deck that gives the feel of the Poconos while still firmly planted in Galloway Township.

The one stop along the way that seemed to garner amazement from many belongs to Gwen Schindler, of Northfield. This diminutive garden had another treat for visitors tucked in every corner of the yard. From fairy gardens snugged up to trees, to lush displays of cone flowers, hydrangea and black-eyed Susan’s, the area was a visual treat.