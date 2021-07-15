Little Gardens Club Tour is a big hit in Atlantic County

Hundreds of gardeners did what gardeners love to do on Sunday, July 11, stroll beautiful gardens, talk with other gardening enthusiasts and come up with new ideas for their own yards. It was the 22nd annual Atlantic County Little Gardens Club tour and organizers said it was a successful day.
Nancy Schusler, of Mays Landing, completed the entire tour and commented that she was very happy the Little Gardens Club tour was back after a year hiatus during the pandemic.
“Each garden was special in its own way this year and each garden was very different than the next, I really have enjoyed every one of gardens,” she said.
Every stop along the eight-garden tour was a splash of color jumping from varied greens. There were waterfalls and water elements in many gardens. Terri and Rick Smith have a waterfall amidst lush greenery opposite their deck that gives the feel of the Poconos while still firmly planted in Galloway Township.
The one stop along the way that seemed to garner amazement from many belongs to Gwen Schindler, of Northfield. This diminutive garden had another treat for visitors tucked in every corner of the yard. From fairy gardens snugged up to trees, to lush displays of cone flowers, hydrangea and black-eyed Susan’s, the area was a visual treat.
Schindler moved into the home 20 years ago and said the previous owner had started some of the garden.
“She told me she wanted to sell her house to someone who would take care of the house and love the garden, and we do love the garden,” said Schindler. “I feel like I was bequeathed this wonderful space, and I really enjoy working in the garden and incorporating different elements to make something new and in some places where I can, I honor the past, like the old sink with dishes my mom used everyday when I was a kid. It welcomes visitors to the garden.”
Proceeds from the Little Gardens Club tour benefit Smallwood Gardens in Port Republic, Child Federation in Pleasantville, Pineland Preserve Alliance, A Work in Progress Foundation, Atlantic City Rescue Mission Garden in Goshen, Linwood Arboretum for their educational outreach and the Community Food Bank Garden in Egg Harbor Township.
To nominate a garden for next year’s tour, call Jan at 609-432-8695.