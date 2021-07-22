Linwood moves to prohibit cannabis sales

“Many of us will never agree that adult-use marijuana should have been approved. However, we can all agree that using legal means to reduce the taxes which we pay is good. The reason why I am in favor of legalization is to ensure that Linwood sees its fair share of tax revenue associated with these businesses,” Ojserkis said.

“Marijuana will be delivered in Linwood regardless of whether it can be sold here, and it will be a short drive to other local towns which will permit sales.”

Ojserkis added that the increased use of marijuana may increase law enforcement costs and will create a need for drug resource officers. The tax could help offset or eliminate those costs.

The state has not been clear on what municipalities should expect when they finally hand down their decision on cannabis-related businesses in late August. There are six different classifications of licenses that are available. Class 1 is for a cannabis cultivator (grower), Class 2 is for cannabis manufacturer, Class 3 is for a cannabis wholesaler, Class 4 is for a cannabis distributor, Class 5 is for cannabis retailer and Class 6 is for cannabis delivery service (They must be able to obtain the product to be delivered to the consumer from their retail store).