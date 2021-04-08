LIGHT Workshop April 29 on public gatherings during COVID recovery

Galloway Township — A panel of experts from different fields will share their insights and techniques for restoring consumer confidence in public gathering spaces at a Zoom webinar at 9 a.m. Thursday April 29.

The event, "Getting Back Together: Restoring Consumer Confidence in Public Gathering Spaces," is sponsored by the Lloyd D. Levenson Institute of Gaming Hospitality and Tourism at Stockton University (LIGHT) and the Greater Atlantic City Chamber of Commerce

The panelists will share predictions for the year ahead and how they plan to respond to pent up demand for in-person events and activities. Attendees will learn strategies and techniques for safely hosting live events and serving guests at hospitality and tourism establishments.

The moderator for the event is Michael Chait, president, Greater Atlantic City Chamber of Commerce.

Panelists are:

• Ronnie Burt, Vice President of Sales & Marketing of the Atlantic City Convention Center and Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall.

• Bill Hansen, Vice President at Eiger Marketing Group & Tournament Director for the ShopRite LPGA Classic.