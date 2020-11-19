Let’s talk lashes! — Beauty Bits

Lash extensions and lash lifts and tints are all the rage right now!

Since we’ve been wearing masks, we are all focusing a bit more on our eyes, so here is what you need to know about these lash services:

• Lash extensions will help to really enhance your eyes and will take away your need for every day make up! Say good-bye mascara! No, they won’t damage your natural lashes, only enhance them. A well trained lash artist will walk you through exactly how to care for them, and tell you how often you should come in for lash fills. Lash extensions will fall out with your natural lash when it falls out.

• Lash lifts and tints give a more natural look than lash extensions. With lifts and tints, mascara will more than likely still be a part of your every day routine if you are looking for more impact. Lifts and tints are very low maintenance and require a touch up every 6-8 weeks.

These lash services are very different from each other yet each have amazing outcomes that make our every day lives just a little bit better.

It has never been so easy to look great!

Call your local lash artist today for your own eye-opening experience.

Beauty Bits by Kelly Herbst appears monthly. Herbst is a professional cosmetologist and beauty educator and owner of The Hair Studio of Ocean City. This month, she consults with Devon Tanski, a top lash artist. You can submit questions for Beauty Bits at kellyh99@comcast.net.