Jewish Family Service to host 'Soup’er Bowl Fundraiser

Margate — While millions of sports enthusiasts will watch the 55th annual "big game" on television, Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties (JFS) is hosting their own "Soup"er Bowl. To combat hunger in our community, JFS is hosting a drive to collect 550 cans of hearty soups (including meats and vegetables) to assure community members have a hot and filling meal during the cold winter months.

“Soup is a great meal because it is easy to prepare and also filled with protein and vegetables,” said Andrea Steinberg, JFS Chief Executive Officer. “Game day is synonymous with food which is why we wanted to bring awareness about the 1 in 11 people who are experiencing food insecurity in our community,” she added.

Since mid-March, the JFS Food Pantry has experienced an 80% increase in usage from individuals and families who have been affected by the economic environment. The collection goal is to provide hearty soups, along with food pantry staples of tuna, pasta, cereal and mac-n-cheese, to the approximately 183 people who utilize the pantry in a given month. The "Soup"er Bowl collection encourages donors to drop-off canned soup to stock the pantry’s shelves. Hearty soups with chicken and meat provide essential nutrition. Cans with pop-tops are extremely appreciated and make for easy opening, especially for homeless individuals with limited access to can openers.