Jewish Family Service staff returns to Atlantic City

MARGATE — During the past seven months, the pandemic forced many companies to drastically reduce or alter their way of business. However, as a nonprofit agency in demand to provide food and basic essentials, supportive housing, counseling and more, Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties quickly pivoted to assure staff were able to provide residents and the community with services while adhering to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's guidelines.

As JFS continued with essential services and reopened the Margate office in September, the agency prepared to reopen its Atlantic City location for in-person appointments beginning Monday, Nov. 2. Staff at the Atlantic City office, 26 S. Pennsylvania Ave., will offer case management, counseling and other services. To ensure the safety of staff members and clients, JFS worked to sanitize the area with deep cleaning and fogging. In addition, hand sanitizing stations and disinfectant are strategically placed throughout the office as well as plexi-glass dividers, and directional decals and signage to ensure social distancing is adhered to by everyone. Also, masks have been provided to staff along with face-to-face guidelines for interaction in the office and field.