Jewish Family Service Scores More Than 400 Cans of Soup ‘Soup’er Bowl Fundraiser Helps Stock Pantry

MARGATE – The Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties (JFS) ‘Soup’er Bowl fundraiser scored the highest total of the ‘big game’ collecting more than 400 cans of soup. To help combat hunger in the community, the hearty soups will be distributed to individuals and families in need to assure they have a hot and filling meal during the winter months.

“By hosting our first ‘Soup’er Bowl, JFS was able to collect hundreds of canned soups filled with chicken, meats and vegetables,” said Andrea Steinberg, JFS Chief Executive Officer. “We are grateful to the residents and businesses who contributed to this fundraiser which will help people who are experiencing food insecurity in our community,” she added.

During the two-week collection, numerous individuals and businesses including Galloway Auto & Tire Center and Mutual of America as well as members of the Margate Homeowners Association dropped off a variety of soups to stock the agency pantry.