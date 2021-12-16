Jewish Family Service holds end of year Friends Campaign

As we approach the final days of 2021, many families, friends and other community members continue to experience the effects of the uncertain economy and environment. Whether that means under or unemployment, anxiety, stress or depression, or needing food and housing assistance, at Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties (JFS), we continue to be there to help.

Each year, we host the JFS Friends Campaign which affords our agency the opportunity to provide assistance, programs and services for residents throughout our county. With a goal of raising $35,000, we are currently $16,045 away and we need your ardent support.

In the first nine months of 2021, JFS has provided 7,194 families with essential nutritional support through the food pantry, 2,349 counseling sessions both in-person and via telehealth to adults, teenagers and children, and provided housing assistance for 450 formerly homeless individuals. At JFS, we are committed to helping anyone who walks through our doors.