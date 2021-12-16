Jewish Family Service holds end of year Friends Campaign

As we approach the final days of 2021, many families, friends and other community members continue to experience the effects of the uncertain economy and environment. Whether that means under or unemployment, anxiety, stress or depression, or needing food and housing assistance, at Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties (JFS), we continue to be there to help.
Each year, we host the JFS Friends Campaign which affords our agency the opportunity to provide assistance, programs and services for residents throughout our county. With a goal of raising $35,000, we are currently $16,045 away and we need your ardent support.
In the first nine months of 2021, JFS has provided 7,194 families with essential nutritional support through the food pantry, 2,349 counseling sessions both in-person and via telehealth to adults, teenagers and children, and provided housing assistance for 450 formerly homeless individuals. At JFS, we are committed to helping anyone who walks through our doors.
When considering your donation, please know that every dollar collected helps. For example, $36 will feed a family through our Food Pantry, $50 will offset the cost of a counseling session for someone overcome with anxiety, $100 will assure a month of Kosher meals for a senior sheltered at home, $250 will provide emergency shelter for a family who otherwise might be homeless.
With the ever-growing need in our region, we rely on the generosity of community members. JFS is looking to you, our dedicated Friends, to assist us to reach this important fundraising goal.
Please consider making a tax-deductible donation to the JFS Friends Campaign. Your contribution can be mailed to Jewish Family Service, 607 North Jerome Ave., Margate, NJ 08402 or made on-line at jfsatlantic.org.