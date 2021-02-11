Jewish Family Service Flamingos Fundraiser brings smiles during the winter blues

MARGATE — As Jewish Family Service's unique blue flamingo migration comes to an end, 77 residential homes throughout Atlantic County were flocked as part of the JFS fundraiser. The two-month program, which raised more than $8,600, showcased these vibrantly colored birds adorning lawns and porches throughout the region. The proceeds support JFS’ commitment to helping children, families and seniors in the community.

“It is thrilling that this distinctive fundraiser was so wonderfully accepted by community residents and businesses. The positive feedback from people who have been flocked has been tremendous. Besides the revenue our agency garnered, this fundraiser brought smiles to many faces, which all of us can use in this current environment,” said Andrea Steinberg, CEO of Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties.

JFS was also grateful for the program sponsors, including Geoscape Solar, Scott Brown Insurance Agency, Levin Commercial Real Estate, Hafetz and Associates and The Law Offices of Melissa Rosenblum, who supported this fundraiser.

With Linwood, Margate and Egg Harbor Township topping the flocking locations, many shared their wonderful comments about this first-of-its-kind fundraiser: