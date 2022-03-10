Jewish Family Service awarded grant for programs from The Jewish Federations of North America

MARGATE — Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties has been awarded a $150,000 grant from The Jewish Federations of North America’s (JFNA) Center for Holocaust Survivor Care and Institute on Aging and Trauma. These funds will enable JFS to provide new programming for older adults.

JFS will use the funding to hire a full-time therapist to provide individual and group therapies to older adults impacted by trauma. The individual therapy will be offered in-home, in the office, or remotely based on the needs and preferences of the client. Group therapy will be offered remotely at the start of the project and will move to in-person or a hybrid as safe practices allows. Additional funds were awarded to provide case management services to support the clients being served in this counseling program, so that older adults impacted by trauma can be connected to additional resources in the community as well. The older adults served will include, but not be limited to, Holocaust survivors.

“At JFS, we are grateful for the generous grant provided by The Jewish Federations of North America. Our agency assists more than 200 older adults, including 25 Holocaust Survivors, residing in Atlantic County. It is JFS’ responsibility, honor and pleasure to take care of them to assure they are enjoying comfortable lives as they continue to age with grace and dignity,” said Andrea Steinberg, JFS Chief Executive Officer.

“The pandemic has shown what a difference we can make when we come together, especially for those older adults at highest risk of COVID-19,” said Mark Wilf, Chair of the JFNA Board of Trustees. “Holocaust survivors are our teachers and our heroes, and we are committed to empowering them to live with comfort in their communities. The Federation system is humbled and proud to help thousands of Holocaust survivors, as well as other older trauma survivors and their families during their time of need.”

Since inception, the national program has supported approximately 30,000 Holocaust survivors, 15,000 professional caregivers, 5,000 family caregivers, and 2,000 other older adults with a history of trauma. The numbers served include a small amount of duplication as participants received services through multiple organizations and grants. Local organizations have provided specialized care across 21 states and 54 cities.

Jewish Federations work in close collaboration with the Network of Jewish Human Service Agencies and other local and national service providers to implement the grant program. More than 60 experts in aging and trauma volunteer their talents to help JFNA implement the program, train grantees, and build capacity to employ the person-centered, trauma-informed approach.

Person-centered, trauma-informed (“PCTI”) care is an innovative approach, spearheaded by JFNA, that promotes trust, dignity, strength, and empowerment of all individuals by incorporating knowledge about trauma into agency programs, policies, and procedures. Some estimates suggest that up to 90% of older adults in the United States have experienced a traumatic event during their lifetime, which can affect them as they age. The challenges have become even more acute with social distancing and threats posed by COVID-19.

*This program is made possible by federal funds from a grant through The JFNA Center on Holocaust Survivor Care and Institute on Aging and Trauma. Approximately 75% of the project, or $150,000, comes from federal sources. Approximately 25% or $50,000 comes from non-federal sources.