Jewish Family Service assists Atlantic County residents to get COVID vaccinated

Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties (JFS), in conjunction with The Rothenberg Center for Family Life, the agency’s wellness component, has been diligently working to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and stop the spread. From helping people navigate the online portals to providing transportation to various vaccination sites, JFS continues to be on the front lines in the fight against this disease.

“In our lifetime, we’ve never experienced a pandemic of this magnitude nor the vaccination process. At JFS, we are committed to helping individuals in our region get educated and scheduled to garner a vaccination,” said Andrea Steinberg, JFS Chief Executive Officer. “Our staff and volunteers are dedicated to making every request possible come to fruition.”

With vaccinations available in Atlantic County beginning in January, JFS quickly mobilized to offer informational flyers and hosted Q&A sessions with a licensed nurse to begin education. To date, more than 1,500 people have received critical vaccination education.

By late February, 100% of Village by the Shore and local Holocaust Survivors, who wanted to receive a vaccination, have been vaccinated, including our most senior client of 99 years of age. Currently, JFS staff and volunteers are providing assistance to get those eligible scheduled for a vaccination.