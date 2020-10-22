Jazz Festival Line Up Set

The South Jersey Jazz Society is proud to announce the line up for this year’s OceanFirst Bank Foundation Jazz@thePoint Jazz Festival. This festival, which was scheduled to take place in the middle of October, has been moved to November 13-15. Our headliner this year is the multi Grammy Award winning jazz trumpeter Randy Brecker. Brecker will perform two shows at the Gateway Playhouse on November 14. Shows will be held at 7:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Limited seating is available for both shows. For tickets contact the Gateway Playhouse at 609-653-0550 or email gatewaybythebay.org. Tickets are $30 each.
Joining Randy will be Ada Brecker - Sax Dave Kikoski - Piano Steve LaSpina – Bass. And Steve Johns, Drums.
In addition to this performance a number of jazz shows will be held free of charge. Below is the list of the scheduled performances.
Nov 13 Mike Ian & Friends
(Tom Cottone - Drums Jason Long - Piano Rob Swanson - Bass)
Anchorage Tavern Restaurant
823 Bay Ave, Somers Point, NJ
609 926 1776
Shows 7:30PM and 9:30PM
Nov 13 Nicole Glover Quartet
Gregory's Restaurant and Bar
900 Shore Rd. Somers Point, NJ
609 927 6665
Shows 8:30PM & 10:30PM
Nov 15 E. Shawn Qaissaunee Duo (Madison Rast - Bass)
Fitzpatrick's Deli & Steakhouse
650 New Rd Somers Point, NJ
609 653 8155
Showtime 9AM to 11AM
Nov 15 Rick Germanson Duo -
Jazz Brunch
Gregory's Restaurant and Bar
900 Shore Rd. Somers Point, NJ
609 927 6665
Showtime 1PM to 3PM
Corona Virus protocols will be in place at all locations.
For more information visit southjerseyjazz.org or email us at info@southjerseyjazz.org.
This program is made possible in part through the New Jersey State Council of the Arts/Department of State, a Partner Agency of the National Endowment for the Arts, through the Local Arts Grant administered by Atlantic County Office of Cultural & Heritage Affairs. Additional funding is also provided by Shore Medical Center.
