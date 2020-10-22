Jazz Festival Line Up Set

The South Jersey Jazz Society is proud to announce the line up for this year’s OceanFirst Bank Foundation Jazz@thePoint Jazz Festival. This festival, which was scheduled to take place in the middle of October, has been moved to November 13-15. Our headliner this year is the multi Grammy Award winning jazz trumpeter Randy Brecker. Brecker will perform two shows at the Gateway Playhouse on November 14. Shows will be held at 7:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Limited seating is available for both shows. For tickets contact the Gateway Playhouse at 609-653-0550 or email gatewaybythebay.org. Tickets are $30 each.