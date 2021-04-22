Investing with your conscience

If SRI isn’t something you’ve ever thought about before, you may find yourself thinking about it more now. What I typically suggest is that clients look at the idea from two different sides. First, while it’s easier than it used to be to follow an SRI plan, it still isn’t always the easiest way to invest not the most profitable (though performance is much better than it used to be). That said, do you want to focus your investments to match your values, or would you prefer to leave the investments to themselves and instead use those profits in order to directly support the organizations that you are most passionate about? There is no wrong answer to the question, simply a preference on how you want your money to make the biggest impact.

There are a number of investment companies that have a policy of encouraging socially responsible or ethic policies for the companies that they invest in. As you can imagine, with trillions of dollars under management, these fund companies are able to exert a good amount of influence over corporate governance to encourage ethical behavior. More investment companies are starting to move in that direction. The ways in which these investment companies get involved in these policies include, exclusion of certain companies or industries, active management including board seats, etc. in the companies themselves.