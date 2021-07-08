Horoscopes

Hello New Moon in Cancer. Clean, organize and let go of what doesn’t serve you is the motto of every New Moon.

Aries (March 21 – April 20) Luckily you have been working on yourself ever since the year has started.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20) What you think is good for you doesn’t necessary work for others.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20) Communication is your strong power. There is nothing better to refresh your roots like simple talk. Call them.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22) You are starting to deal with change much better! Woohoo!

Leo (July 22 – August 22) I will. Have you ever thought how many times you have been using this phrase? What would be good to use this week: “I am” ... and take some rest.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22) Think, think, think like Dr. Seuss.

Libra (September 23 – October 22) Why is it that you are always feeling for others and don’t feel like they think about you? Maybe it’s time to think of yourself?