Can you feel the Fire of the Fire yet? Yes, we are officially in Leo season ruled by planet Sun. We have a week filled with fire ahead. Let’s see your sign:

Aries (March 21 - April 20) And will you never go to sleep this summer? Everyone needs rest, especially you.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) This is a really good time to take a break and look back on what you achieved. Great job!

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Family is very important to you, and since you have the best communication skills, maybe it’s time to talk it through.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) This is a good time to start with your new ideas. You are only going up from here.

Leo (July 22 - August 22) Burning sun is expected. You are ready and on your full speed. Go get it!

Virgo (August 23 - September 22) If work didn’t exist, what would you do? Exactly. Time to rest.

Libra (September 23 - October 22) Your relaxation time is coming, and all you have dreamed of is coming true. Just believe.