Can you feel the Fire of the Fire yet? Yes, we are officially in Leo season ruled by planet Sun. We have a week filled with fire ahead. Let’s see your sign:
Aries (March 21 - April 20) And will you never go to sleep this summer? Everyone needs rest, especially you.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20) This is a really good time to take a break and look back on what you achieved. Great job!
Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Family is very important to you, and since you have the best communication skills, maybe it’s time to talk it through.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22) This is a good time to start with your new ideas. You are only going up from here.
Leo (July 22 - August 22) Burning sun is expected. You are ready and on your full speed. Go get it!
Virgo (August 23 - September 22) If work didn’t exist, what would you do? Exactly. Time to rest.
Libra (September 23 - October 22) Your relaxation time is coming, and all you have dreamed of is coming true. Just believe.
Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) It is OK to be in the shade a little. Take a step back, observe ... don’t rush it.
Sagittarius (November 22 - December21) Don’t forget when things are really good how it was before and how far you have come. Be grateful.
Capricorn ( December 22 - January 19) Time to use some days with loved ones. Nothing recharges batteries better than family, who truly loves you.
Aquarius (January 20 - February19) Everything is OK, yet something is not quite there yet. Let it go, it will happen!
Pisces (February 20- March 20) Lots of sunscreen and lots of rest recommended this week. Take an extra day off. It’s summer.