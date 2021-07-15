Summer is here, and Venus in Virgo is coming up this week. That means we will feel a need for romance and being close to the loved ones. And what goes with it: More understanding for yourself. Let’s see what advice the stars have for you this week: Aries (March 21 — April 20) You are on your full speed! Remember that as much as you avoid resting, you won’t go far without it. Take a nap!

Taurus (April 20 — May 20) Venus is your planet, and earth is your element. Take advantage of this amazing energy and fully recharge!

Gemini (May 21 — June 20) Maybe it will be good to slow down this week. You might avoid unnecessary miscommunication.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22) This has been really good year for you so far, and your determination is finally being rewarded. Enjoy.

Leo (July 22 — Aug. 22) It’s almost here. Your season is around the corner. It will be good to finish what you have started.

Virgo (Aug. 23 — Sept. 22) Love is in the air. Feels so good to be loved, doesn’t it ?