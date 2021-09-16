Horoscope week of Sept. 15-22

We are in the week of Full Moon in Pisces. And what happens during the Full Moon, goes away with the Full Moon. Let’s see what that means for zodiacs this week: Aries (March 21 — April 20) Things will shake loose finally for you. Relaxing your forehead you can help let some thoughts go.

Taurus (April 20 — May 20) If you have done your homework this part of the year will be filled with pleasure, kindness and patience.

Gemini (May21 — June 21) Change is necessary and you can’t hide from it. Embrace it.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22) Sweetness overload this week! Take as much as you can — you are on the right wave.

Leo (July 22 — August 22) This is a good time to plan a mini vaca. There is lots of work ahead of you coming.

Virgo (August 23 — September 22) Your season is getting to an end. Your hard work and dedication will be appreciated.

Libra (September 23 — October 22) Slowly moving in to your season — take all your inspirations to work and watch them growing.