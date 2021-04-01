 Skip to main content
Holy Week and Easter schedule at St. Thomas
Holy Week and Easter schedule at St. Thomas

There will be no morning masses from Thursday through Saturday. On Holy Thursday, April 1, Mass of the Lord's Supper will be celebrated at 7 p.m., followed by Adoration at the Altar of Repose until 10 p.m.

Good Friday’s service, the Passion of the Lord and Holy Communion, will take place at 3 p.m.

Confessions will be heard from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Holy Saturday, April 3. Easter food baskets will be blessed at noon. There will be no 4 p.m. mass on Holy Saturday because of the 7:30 p.m. Easter Vigil Mass.

On Easter Sunday, April 4, the regular Sunday mass schedule will be in effect, i.e., 8, 9:30 and 11 a.m.

A happy and blessed Easter to everyone in Brigantine from St. Thomas.

