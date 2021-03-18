Holy Week and Easter schedule at St. Thomas the Apostle in Brigantine

BRIGANTINE — Palm Sunday, March 28, marks the beginning of the most sacred and solemn week in the church's calendar. At St. Thomas the Apostle, palms will be blessed and distributed during all the weekend Masses (4 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday). Because of COVID-19, palm distribution will be handled differently this year. Please follow the instructions of the ushers.

There will be no morning Masses from Thursday through Saturday. On Holy Thursday, April 1, Mass of the Lord's Supper will be celebrated at 7 p.m., followed by Adoration at the Altar of Repose until 10 p.m.

Good Friday’s service, the Passion of the Lord and Holy Communion, will take place at 3 p.m.

Confessions will be heard from 10:30 to 11:30 on Holy Saturday, April 3. Easter food baskets will be blessed at noon. There will be no 4 p.m. Mass on Holy Saturday because of the 7:30 p.m. Easter Vigil Mass.

On Easter Sunday, April 4, the regular Sunday Mass schedule will be in effect: 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.

St. Thomas Church wishes a happy and blessed Easter to everyone in Brigantine.