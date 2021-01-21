 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Holy Trinity's Winter Festival will continue this year, but as a drive-through event
0 comments

Holy Trinity's Winter Festival will continue this year, but as a drive-through event

  • 0
013020_goc_cdb_eht_lns_ham_greekfeast Greek Winter Feast (4)

Mary Ellen and Dennis Emerick, of Egg Harbor Township, Jim Daly, of Pleasantville, and Ryan Daly, of Egg Harbor Township, enjoy dinner in January 2020 at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church's 12th annual Greek Winter Feast.

 Suzanne Marino / For The Current

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church will host its annual Winter Festival, but this time, with a slightly different twist.

All the usual favorite foods will be offered during a special curbside experience, taking place 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 31. Selections include gyros, chicken shish-kabob, pastichio, cheese pies, spinach pie, and baklava.

"The Greek festival is a large fundraising opportunity for our community, and helps the sustainability and future of our community," said Nick Kafkalas, chairperson for the event. "Furthermore, we love sharing our culture with the surrounding community. The parishioners look at the festival as an opportunity to share, grow and preserve our culture with the surrounding area."

The church is at 7004 Ridge Ave., Egg Harbor Township. Advance orders are recommended and can be picked up curbside either Jan. 30 or 31. See HolyTrinityFestival.com to order.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News