Holy Trinity's Winter Festival will continue this year, but as a drive-through event

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church will host its annual Winter Festival, but this time, with a slightly different twist.

All the usual favorite foods will be offered during a special curbside experience, taking place 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 31. Selections include gyros, chicken shish-kabob, pastichio, cheese pies, spinach pie, and baklava.

"The Greek festival is a large fundraising opportunity for our community, and helps the sustainability and future of our community," said Nick Kafkalas, chairperson for the event. "Furthermore, we love sharing our culture with the surrounding community. The parishioners look at the festival as an opportunity to share, grow and preserve our culture with the surrounding area."

The church is at 7004 Ridge Ave., Egg Harbor Township. Advance orders are recommended and can be picked up curbside either Jan. 30 or 31. See HolyTrinityFestival.com to order.