Holocaust survivors to be featured at Yom HaShoah remembrance program

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The Sara and Sam Schoffer Holocaust Resource Center at Stockton University will host its annual Yom HaShoah program from 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 5, via Zoom.

The program, “Unto Every Person There Is A Name — Remembering the 6 million Jewish Victims of the Holocaust,” will feature Holocaust scholar and author Michael Berenbaum, who will interview four area Holocaust survivors:

• Maud Dahme, of Flemington, who was a hidden child with her sister on a farm near Amersfoort, the Netherlands.

• Betty Grebenschikoff, of Ventnor, who was an eyewitness to Kristallnacht in Berlin, Germany. She was able to flee with her family to Shanghai, China.

• Laura Oberlender, of Atlantic City, who was a hidden child on a farm near Tuchin, which is now part of the Ukraine.

• Rosalie Simon, formerly of Margate, who survived Auschwitz-Birkenau with her sisters.

To access the Zoom link, contact the Sara and Sam Schoffer Holocaust Resource Center at Stockton University at 609 652-4699.