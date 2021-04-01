 Skip to main content
Holocaust survivors to be featured at Yom HaShoah remembrance program
Holocaust survivors to be featured at Yom HaShoah remembrance program

Michael Berenbaum and Rosalie Simon

Michael Berenbaum and Rosalie Simon at the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau.

 Stockton University / Provided

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The Sara and Sam Schoffer Holocaust Resource Center at Stockton University will host its annual Yom HaShoah program from 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 5, via Zoom.

The program, “Unto Every Person There Is A Name — Remembering the 6 million Jewish Victims of the Holocaust,” will feature Holocaust scholar and author Michael Berenbaum, who will interview four area Holocaust survivors:

• Maud Dahme, of Flemington, who was a hidden child with her sister on a farm near Amersfoort, the Netherlands.

• Betty Grebenschikoff, of Ventnor, who was an eyewitness to Kristallnacht in Berlin, Germany. She was able to flee with her family to Shanghai, China.

• Laura Oberlender, of Atlantic City, who was a hidden child on a farm near Tuchin, which is now part of the Ukraine.

• Rosalie Simon, formerly of Margate, who survived Auschwitz-Birkenau with her sisters.

To access the Zoom link, contact the Sara and Sam Schoffer Holocaust Resource Center at Stockton University at 609 652-4699.

