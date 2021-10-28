Holocaust Kristallnacht lecture Nov. 9

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The Sara and Sam Schoffer Holocaust Resource Center will commemorate the 83rd Anniversary of Kristallnacht with the Annual Ida E. King Memorial Lecture at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, via Zoom.

Michael Hayse, associate professor of History and Holocaust & Genocide Studies at Stockton, will present a lecture titled “The November Pogrom of 1938,” the infamous night of broken glass in Germany and Austria. On this night, 1,408 synagogues and places of worship were simultaneously destroyed, and 30,000 Jews were arrested. The government, instead of protecting the Jews, encouraged citizens to commit this violence.

Hayse will explore Kristallnacht as a turning point for Jews in Germany and Austria. He will also discuss information obtained from oral history testimonies of South Jersey Holocaust survivors and he will share the latest findings of the “Holocaust Survivors of South Jersey Project and Exhibition.” The project goal is to document the life stories of over 1,400 Holocaust survivors who settled in South Jersey.

The lecture is free and open to the public. New Jersey educators can receive 2.0 professional development hours. For more information and the Zoom link information, call the Holocaust Resource Center at 609-652-4699 or email Gail.Rosenthal@stockton.edu.