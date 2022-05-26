History notes

Built in 1848, the English Creek one-room school was used for local students in all grades. Notice the various age groups and the outhouse behind the school. This photo was taken in 1904.

The school closed its doors in the 1940s. Today the building is a private residence.

Upcoming eventsThe Community Partnership for Egg Harbor Township Schools, Inc. and the Great Egg Harbour Township Historical Society present #EHTPride: School History Night.

The School History Night will take place at Egg Harbor Township High School on June 9. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Check out artifacts and photos from early school history, participate in EHT trivia games, and view the premiere film on the history of Egg Harbor Township schools. Light refreshments will be served. Prizes will be awarded to the “best school pride outfit” and trivia game winners. Join us for this free event.

For more information, visit tinyurl.com/schoolhistorynight.

GEHTHS Museum hours are 1 to 3 p.m. Sundays or by appointment. The museum is located at 6647 West Jersey Ave., Egg Harbor Township.