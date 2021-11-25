Historic Cold Spring Village chairman receives highest honor

Dr. Salvatore was born and raised in Wildwood and was president of his Wildwood High School sophomore, junior and senior class. Upon completing pre-med studies, he attended Hahnemann Medical College in Philadelphia where he served as a surgical intern and resident. Choosing orthopedics as his area of specialty, he spent two years at Walter Reed Army Hospital in Washington, D.C. followed by three years as an Orthopedic Surgery Fellow at the Campbell Clinic in Memphis, Tennessee. For 30 years, Dr. Salvatore was actively involved in his surgical practice at Englewood Hospital and Medical Center in Englewood. He was also an assistant clinical professor in Orthopedic Surgery at Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons in New York City. During his medical career, he was the inventor of numerous patented medical instruments including the Salvatore Nylon Traction Bow, a tracheotomy scalpel and clamp, and an umbilical cord clamp. However, the favorite part of his practice were the many patients he cared for over the years he spent years in the practice of medicine.