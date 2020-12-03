Help those in need by donating to energy assistance programs

MAYS LANDING — Atlantic City Electric is offering opportunities to give back locally through the Good Neighbor Energy Fund and Gift of Energy programs. As many across the region continue to experience financial impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic, these Atlantic City Electric programs provide meaningful support for South Jersey families who may be struggling to pay their energy bills.

Through the New Jersey SHARES program, Atlantic City Electric customers can help community members in need of assistance with the Good Neighbor Energy Fund. Simply pay exactly $1 over your Atlantic City Electric bill amount and that dollar will be contributed to New Jersey SHARES, a 501( c )3 nonprofit organization. Atlantic City Electric matches this donation dollar-for-dollar up to $20,000. Donations can also be made directly to New Jersey SHARES by visiting njshares.org .

Through the Gift of Energy program, anyone can make a payment toward an Atlantic City Electric customer’s energy bill. The Gift of Energy is an easy way to support someone you care for this year — all from the safety and comfort of your home. All that is needed to successfully make a payment on behalf of someone else is the customer’s name and address or phone number associated with the account. The gift will appear on the recipient’s future energy bill as a credit. Those interested in making a purchase can either do so at atlanticcityelectric.com/gift or by calling 800-642-3780.