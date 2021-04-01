Help the Red Cross refuel the blood supply

The American Red Cross is calling for donors of all blood types, especially those with type O blood, to race to give blood and help refuel the blood supply.
This spring, the Red Cross is teaming up with Indycar to urge people to help keep the blood supply on track by donating blood or platelets. Schedule a donation appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
As a special thank-you, those who come to give blood or platelets April 1-15 will automatically be entered to win a VIP trip for four to the 2022 Indianapolis 500. The Red Cross will also automatically enter all who come to give in April for a chance to win one of five $1,000 e-gift cards to a merchant of choice. Additional details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Indy500.
The need for blood doesn’t take a pit stop.
When seconds count in the race to save lives, it’s the blood already on the shelves that helps most. More donors are needed now to help ensure hospitals are ready to respond to the needs of patients this month.
The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may indicate whether the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether they developed symptoms. Testing may also identify the presence of antibodies developed after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. Red Cross antibody tests will be helpful to identify individuals who have COVID-19 antibodies and may now help current coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions. Convalescent plasma is a type of blood product collected from COVID-19 survivors who have antibodies that may help patients who are actively fighting the virus. Plasma from whole blood donations that test positive for high levels of COVID-19 antibodies may be used to help COVID-19 patients.
Donors can expect to receive the results of their antibody test within two weeks through the Red Cross Blood Donor App or the donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org. The Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness, referred to as a diagnostic test. To protect the health and safety of Red Cross staff and donors, it is important that individuals who do not feel well or believe they may be ill with COVID-19 postpone donation.
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions — including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff — have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities in New Jersey from April 1-15:
American Red Cross donation opportunities
Pleasantville Donation Center
850 N. Franklin Ave., Pleasantville
Tuesday: 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. (whole blood)
Thursday: 12:30-6:30 p.m. (whole blood)
Saturday: 7:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. (whole blood)
Absecon
April 2: 2-7 p.m., Absecon Presbyterian Church, 208 New Jersey Ave.
April 12: 1-6 p.m., United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road
Egg Harbor Township
April 2: 11 a.m.- 4 p.m., Praise Tabernacle, 2235 Ocean Heights Ave.
Galloway Township
April 7: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Church By The Bay, 244 E. White Horse Pike
Mays Landing
April 9: 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Presbyterian Church, 6001 Main St.
Northfield
April 3: 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Harvey D. Johnson American Legion Post 295, 232 W. Mill Road
Somers Point
April 13: 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Christ Episcopal Church, 157 Shore Road
Cape May
April 12: 2 -7 p.m., Seashore Community Church of the Nazarene, 446 Seashore Road
Cape May Court House
April 2: 7 a.m.-5 p.m., Cape Regional Endoscopy Center, 410 N. Main St.
Ocean View
April 9: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Seaville Fire Rescue, 36 Route 50
Sea Isle City
April 7: 1-6 p.m., St. Joseph's School, 132 44th St.
South Seaville
April 7: 2-7 p.m., South Seaville United Methodist Church, 115 Corsons Tavern Road
West Cape May
April 12: noon-5 p.m., West Cape May Volunteer Fire Company, 732 Broadway St.