Hafetz offers free Medicare education seminars

Wednesday, Nov. 10 from 6 to 6:45 p.m. presented by Carolyn Dellaratto

Thursday, Nov. 18 from 6 to 6:45 p.m. presented by Riitta Schoenfeld

Tuesday, Nov. 30 from 6 to 6:45 p.m. presented by Steve Michael

Seminars in association with:

Body in Balance from Linwood, Thursday, Oct. 14 from 11 to 11:45 a.m. presented by Amanda Reese

Jewish Family Services of Margate, Tuesday, Oct. 26 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. presented by Amanda Reese

Participants will need to download the ZOOM app to their computer, tablet or cell phone via zoom.us prior to the seminar. If interested, visit HafetzandAssociates.com/events and click on the seminar of your choice to RSVP. A Hafetz Medicare representative will then send you the meeting number and password.

Hafetz also offers a variety of health and dental insurance products and services for both groups and individuals, making the switch to Medicare seamless. Licensed consultants may also provide information to employed seminar attendees on the benefits of choosing to transition from their Group plan to Medicare, and which plan is best for their situation.

For more information about Hafetz and Associates, visit HafetzAndAssociates.com or call 609-872-0001.