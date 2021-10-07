Hafetz offers free Medicare education seminars

LINWOOD — Hafetz and Associates will present free Medicare seminars several times a month from October through November online via Zoom, hosted by one of Hafetz’ expert Medicare consultants.
The seminars are educational and free, and there is no obligation to enroll with Hafez.
The seminars will discuss the basic parts of Medicare including Medicare Part A and Part B, Part C Advantage plans, Part D prescription plans and supplemental plan coverage. Following each seminar will be a question and answer session, as well an opportunity to schedule a private consultation with a Hafetz Medicare representative.
This is an opportunity to ensure that everyone is knowledgeable about their Medicare plans and benefits.
The Free Zoom Medicare Education Seminar schedule is as follows:
October 2021
Wednesday, Oct. 13 from 6 to 6:45 p.m. presented by Amanda Reese
Thursday, Oct. 21 from 6 to 6:45 p.m. presented by Nicole Nardi
Tuesday, Oct. 26 from 6 to 6:45 p.m. presented by Ellen Cosgrove
November 2021
Thursday, Nov. 4 from 6 to 6:45 p.m. presented by Frank Brooks
Wednesday, Nov. 10 from 6 to 6:45 p.m. presented by Carolyn Dellaratto
Thursday, Nov. 18 from 6 to 6:45 p.m. presented by Riitta Schoenfeld
Tuesday, Nov. 30 from 6 to 6:45 p.m. presented by Steve Michael
Seminars in association with:
Body in Balance from Linwood, Thursday, Oct. 14 from 11 to 11:45 a.m. presented by Amanda Reese
Jewish Family Services of Margate, Tuesday, Oct. 26 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. presented by Amanda Reese
Participants will need to download the ZOOM app to their computer, tablet or cell phone via zoom.us prior to the seminar. If interested, visit HafetzandAssociates.com/events and click on the seminar of your choice to RSVP. A Hafetz Medicare representative will then send you the meeting number and password.
Hafetz also offers a variety of health and dental insurance products and services for both groups and individuals, making the switch to Medicare seamless. Licensed consultants may also provide information to employed seminar attendees on the benefits of choosing to transition from their Group plan to Medicare, and which plan is best for their situation.
For more information about Hafetz and Associates, visit HafetzAndAssociates.com or call 609-872-0001.