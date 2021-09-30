H.O.P.E. grief support group offers classes

H.O.P.E. — Helping Other People Evolve — is a bereavement support group which assists widows and widowers evolve through the natural stages of the grieving process. Our educational programs deal with the issues and emotional impact of the loss of a spouse/partner and assist in recovering and healing.

Our groups meet weekly and our year is divided into four sessions of ten weeks each. The Spring, Summer, Fall, and Winter sessions are all different, with each session presenting new materials. A person may attend for a full year, while those needing more help are welcome to return for additional sessions.

Members learn strategies for easing the pain through a warm, comfortable, safe environment conducive to learning about the many things newly widowed persons are facing. They are surrounded by people who know the pain and are sharing the same journey and often become friends for life. All of our group leaders are well-trained and understand each member’s pain because they too have lost their spouses and have completed the HOPE program themselves.

The fall session begins the first week in October for all 16 chapters. Some meet face-to-face and others meet via Zoom, depending on COVID restrictions at our locations.

For more information or to join H.O.P.E. call the main office at 856-234-2200.