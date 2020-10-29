 Skip to main content
Groups hold poster, video contest on immunizations
The ninth annual Protect Me With 3+ poster and video contest has begun.

The contest challenges New Jersey youth in middle and high school to raise awareness about the importance of adolescent immunizations. Now more than ever, it’s important to educate youth and help prevent the spread of serious and potentially deadly diseases.

The contest is open to students in all towns in New Jersey. It is is sponsored by the Partnership for Maternal and Child Health of Northern New Jersey and the New Jersey Department of Health.

Middle school and high school students can participate in the contest by submitting a hand-drawn poster or an original computer-generated poster that integrates key facts about tetanus, diphtheria, acellular pertussis (Tdap), human papillomavirus (HPV), meningococcal conjugate (MenACWY) or flu vaccines. Students also have the option to submit a video up to 30 seconds long in the place of a poster.

The submission deadline is Jan. 24. Prizes will be awarded to the top three entries in the video and poster categories, and the winning entries will be showcased during various statewide immunization awareness activities.

Additionally, students who submit entries by Jan. 1 will be entered into random drawings to win prizes courtesy of Protect Me With 3+ event sponsors. For more information about Protect Me With 3+ sponsorship opportunities, see protectmewith3.com/sponsors.

The contest is also a great tool for virtual learning. Teachers can find resources for making the contest a remote classroom project at protectmewith3.com/schools.

