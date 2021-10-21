Green hydrogen can be an important part of our energy future

Hydrogen fuel cells facilitated getting many astronauts to the moon and back. However, an explosion in an oxygen storage tank almost destroyed Apollo 13. The oxygen and hydrogen reactions had to be carefully “feathered” to preserve enough power to get back to Earth.
Hydrogen allowed huge “lighter than air” dirigibles to travel the world until the Hindenburg disaster showed the inherent dangers of such a dangerous usage.
Hydrogen bomb technology demonstrates the awesome power for destruction using such a simple element.
Yet, hydrogen exists as the most abundant element in the universe, with the potential for assisting us greatly into a more stable and clean future, by energy production and power storage.
Green hydrogen is the practice of separating water into pure hydrogen and oxygen by electrolysis, or attracting hydrogen out of the water through electrical current creating positively and negatively charged surfaces. The use of water is only part of the green designation. The other main green component is to use only electricity from renewable energy sources to provide the electrolysis. Yes, this sounds like a waste of precious renewable energy, but please read on.
Our energy portfolio is quite large and chaotic right now, with every sector jockeying for position. In order to make the quantum leap necessary to slow the effects of climate change, we need to drastically reduce fossil fuel usage and overall energy consumption, while greatly increasing wind, solar and local biomethane production from garbage, sewage, and anaerobic digestion of other organic materials. Reliable baseload energy production is key to avoid intermittent shortages. Natural gas turbines were supposed to be a bridge to the future, a greenwash promise made decades ago. That bridge has become an “eight lane highway” of pipeline projects, proposed long term overseas liquid natural gas (LNG) shipping infrastructure, fracking damage and pollution, methane escape, flare offs and then the CO2 and particulate emissions upon use. The widespread availability of hydrogen to be safely extracted now is emerging as a tantalizing alternative. It is also more consistent with a future based more on the movement of electrons than moving mountains and facing endless pollution scenarios.
History can guide our scientists and technicians toward better uses of hydrogen. More needs to be known and tested to get best practices underway. Here are some upsides and downsides to the use of green hydrogen right now:
Benefits:
1. The most abundant element in the universe, available everywhere
2. A clean source of energy, the byproducts being potentially useful heat and pure water vapor
3. More powerful and energy efficient than fossil fuels
4. No carbon footprint or greenhouse gas emissions
5. No chemical or nuclear waste byproducts
6. Suitable for use in static or mobile applications, in remote locations anywhere in the world
7. Equitably available without harmful extraction or shipping
8. Great potential for storing power, a key to its value in the overall renewable energy picture. Hydrogen-rich gas and water, potential energy, is stored in a passive manner in tanks or salt caves, etc. The fuel cell system then recreates the electricity for grid or direct usage.
Drawbacks:
1. Hydrogen is not found in a pure state in nature; it is always combined with other elements and therefore it must be extracted from other compounds
2. Extraction of pure hydrogen is energy intensive and expensive
3. Volatile and flammable
4. Currently, most hydrogen is extracted from fossil fuel, using power produced from fossil fuel
These points are meant to raise awareness about the difference between green hydrogen and the hydrogen as it has been produced up to this point. If the industry is to move forward, it makes a world of difference to do it right, and not perpetuate the dependence on fossil fuels. It is also important to consider which sectors and industries this fuel might be practical for. It might be a while until pressurized hydrogen tanks will be accepted everywhere, but then again most of us drive around with “liquid bombs” known as gas tanks in our vehicles, made safer over the years but still somewhat vulnerable. Large battery arrays for electric cars can be a hazard as well, again being improved over time.
As is already being done in Europe, technological improvements will bring the green hydrogen fuel cell into everyday usage. A few more pieces of the large-scale renewable energy puzzle need to come together, at scale, to make green hydrogen practical, affordable and available.
Go Green Galloway is a volunteer organization dedicated to reducing the carbon footprint of Galloway through the promotion of energy efficiency and conservation, environmental education and the implementation of sustainable practices. We always welcome new volunteer members. Contact us at gogreengalloway12@gmail.com or call Mary at 609-742-7076. Also be sure to like our Facebook page.