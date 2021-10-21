Green hydrogen can be an important part of our energy future

Hydrogen fuel cells facilitated getting many astronauts to the moon and back. However, an explosion in an oxygen storage tank almost destroyed Apollo 13. The oxygen and hydrogen reactions had to be carefully “feathered” to preserve enough power to get back to Earth.

Hydrogen allowed huge “lighter than air” dirigibles to travel the world until the Hindenburg disaster showed the inherent dangers of such a dangerous usage.

Hydrogen bomb technology demonstrates the awesome power for destruction using such a simple element.

Yet, hydrogen exists as the most abundant element in the universe, with the potential for assisting us greatly into a more stable and clean future, by energy production and power storage.

Green hydrogen is the practice of separating water into pure hydrogen and oxygen by electrolysis, or attracting hydrogen out of the water through electrical current creating positively and negatively charged surfaces. The use of water is only part of the green designation. The other main green component is to use only electricity from renewable energy sources to provide the electrolysis. Yes, this sounds like a waste of precious renewable energy, but please read on.