GO GREEN: National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week is Oct. 25-31

The webinar explains the hazards of lead, how to prevent lead exposure and what resources are available for education, testing, and remediation.

The program was recorded and can be accessed from the Hub’s YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qqZ_A28yvpE

The best way to determine if a home has lead is to have the home inspected by a certified lead inspector. As part of their program, the Southern Regional Childhood Lead Poisoning and Healthy Homes Coalition offers free lead dust test wipe kits for South Jersey families to see if there is a presence of lead dust in their home.

You can request a kit by calling 1-888-722-2903 or visit

The link has a video tutorial that explains how to do the test and mail it in for the results.

If there is lead-based paint in a home, occupants should NOT try to remove the paint themselves, they can cause more harm as contaminated dust can be scattered throughout the home and be inhaled. It's best to call a licensed professional to have the lead removed (which can be very expensive).