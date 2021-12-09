Go Green Galloway

On March 21, 1970, an event occurred that didn’t garner much attention at first. It happened in Oberstdorf, Germany during the World Ski Flying Championships. A light snow had been falling but suddenly the wind shifted, the snow turned heavier and the steep takeoff ramp became more slippery.
Vinko Bogataj, a 22-year-old from Slovenia, competing with the Czech team, was making his third jump of the meet. The first time, he fell upon landing a very long jump; the second time he turned in a respectable 410-foot clean jump. Then he set off on this fateful third run, fortunately, or unfortunately, in clear view of the cameras of ABC TV’s Wide World of Sports.
Vinko came down the takeoff ramp in the poor visibility and with a higher rate of speed than anticipated. He lost his balance, careened wildly off the right side of the ramp, and smashed, bounced and tumbled his way into history. He tried to get up, insisting that he needed to jump again; but collapsed and was taken to the hospital with a concussion and broken ankle. He was released from the hospital the next day.
What was also released not long after was the film clip of his spectacular mishap. On Wide World of Sports, the voice of Jim McKay would forever be heard opening the shows with triumphant scenes of “The Thrill of Victory,” followed by the man forever to be known as “The Agony of Defeat” guy.
Vinko Bogataj never finished higher than 57th place in any of the many competitions he participated in and retired from the sport in 1971. For a time he didn’t even know that film of his calamitous incident was being used in the USA.
But that’s not the end of his story. I write about Vinko because his is another example of the sustainability of the human spirit.
Vinko married and he and his wife began to raise their two daughters. He built his own house and other buildings in his community. He never lost the passion for the sport of ski jumping, so he got back into the “circuit” as a coach. By 1991 he had trained many successful jumpers including that year’s World Champion, Franci Petek. He continued to jump competitively on the European senior circuit. He had also taken up art and began to perfect a painting style that is shown in galleries around the world.
It’s not clear whether Vinko received any monetary compensation for the film clip that endlessly showed his infamous leap. However, ABC Sports invited him to a celebration of athletes in 1998, where he was received with a standing ovation and a line of autograph seekers, including Muhammad Ali and other sports legends of the era.
Vinko Bogataj is now 73 years old and lives a relatively quiet life with his family, his friends and his art activities in his hometown in Slovenia. I think it is worthwhile to put a name other than “agony of defeat” to a real human being who survived and thrived after such a humbling incident many years ago.
