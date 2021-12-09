Go Green Galloway

Vinko Bogataj never finished higher than 57th place in any of the many competitions he participated in and retired from the sport in 1971. For a time he didn’t even know that film of his calamitous incident was being used in the USA.

But that’s not the end of his story. I write about Vinko because his is another example of the sustainability of the human spirit.

Vinko married and he and his wife began to raise their two daughters. He built his own house and other buildings in his community. He never lost the passion for the sport of ski jumping, so he got back into the “circuit” as a coach. By 1991 he had trained many successful jumpers including that year’s World Champion, Franci Petek. He continued to jump competitively on the European senior circuit. He had also taken up art and began to perfect a painting style that is shown in galleries around the world.

It’s not clear whether Vinko received any monetary compensation for the film clip that endlessly showed his infamous leap. However, ABC Sports invited him to a celebration of athletes in 1998, where he was received with a standing ovation and a line of autograph seekers, including Muhammad Ali and other sports legends of the era.