Go Green Galloway

I hope that you all have found ways to get out for fresh air and exercise during these COVID-19 pandemic times. A return to natural spaces is “just what the doctor ordered” in many cases. One such place, based in Galloway Township, is the Edwin B. Forsythe National Wildlife Refuge. Truth be told, it is a refuge also for people, to come and feel better physically and mentally.

In case you haven’t been, the address to find the Galloway part of the Refuge is 800 Great Creek Road. What do you do there, you say? Well, any day from dawn to dusk you may come and explore. As soon as you come over the hill and see the expansive view, you can take a deep breath and know that you are “getting away from it all,” if just for a little while. If you park just inside the entrance, you may choose to contemplate the Akers trail for an easy, peaceful stroll. Or, go down the hill to the Leeds Eco Trail and enjoy an upland stroll combined with a fun boardwalk experience to see what is happening on the salt marsh today. Take a walk down to the marvelous Gull Tower overlooking the incoming creek and impoundments; viewing birds, ducks and other waterfowl. If you headed further into the uplands, you will find the famous Bristow Trail for a good hike to bird, botanize and enjoy the diversity of it all. Jen’s trail takes you on a nice stroll around a pond full of life.