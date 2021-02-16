Go Green Galloway: Biodiversity IS what it’s all about

• Climate change: Global warming, from rising levels of atmosphere-altering gases, is causing massive shifts in species migration. This throws off the timing of food availability and habitat for all creatures, notably birds, butterflies, moths and thousands of other pollinators. In the ocean, changes due to climate change are escalating: acidification, changes in salinity, sea-level rise due to glacial melt, coral reef bleaching, increased moisture, temperature-driven storms, and alterations of traditional ocean currents causing displacement and diminution of marine species.

Needless to say it is the pollinators, on which we largely depend for our food supplies, that we seem to destroy with particularly great efficiency. We must do better in protection, and you can be part of the solution in your own backyard. If you are a renter, you can participate by planting native pollinator- attractant plants in containers on your apartment porch or deck. Very importantly, resist the urge to use broad spectrum systemic herbicides, like glyphosate, that can kill beneficial native plants as collateral damage, or generalist pesticides, like the neonicotinoids, which can kill beneficial insects indiscriminately. In any case, if you are able, please participate in a community pollinator garden project. Contact us at the information below if you would like some more information.