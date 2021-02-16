Go Green Galloway: Biodiversity IS what it’s all about

I hope that you are able to get outside during this pandemic and visit some natural areas safely. Actually, we all have a need, sometimes unrecognized, to reconnect with nature in a very substantial way.
Along with the exercise and “getting some fresh air,” we need to realize in our lives and in nature that “variety is the spice of life”.
We are losing the battle of maintaining that spice of nature, biodiversity. Biological diversity is that intricate web of life where each strand is connected to something else. It is estimated that there are 9 million species of plants, animals, single cell organisms and fungi; of which we may lose around 150,000 of these species colonies per year !
How? Well, there are some natural reasons, but we as humans have an outsized influence by sheer population numbers and growth rate, increased consumption of resources, as well as the diminishing returns from those very resources we depend upon. Some examples:
• Habitat loss: Fragmentation of habitat disconnects the ability of species to interact as part of a whole. Instead we have pockets of “survivors” who have then-diminished capabilities and futures. Along the way, there is functional harm to soil, water systems and the exchange of nutrients. There can be no progress in restoring biodiversity without coming to grips with habitat loss and the subsequent unraveling of the interconnected web.
• Invasive species: Humans have introduced, intentionally or unintentionally, a Pandora’s Box of non-native plants, animals and other organisms into places not adapted for them. The ecosystem’s checks and balances system is therefore disrupted and weakened. Pollinators can’t find their host plants to feed or lay eggs on. Birds and other animals try to feed on fruits that often give them no sustenance and in some cases they are toxified by them. These creatures pass undigested seeds and materials through their guts, to other locations, further exacerbating the problem. Invasive vines take down native trees. Invasive shrubs proliferate and crowd out areas from useful native plants. Invasive grasses like bamboo send out intricate rhizomes that ruin entire ecosystems and property values, a glaring example of the damage done above and underground by invasive plants.
• Resource extraction: Taking out too many marine and land creatures can also upset the predator-prey balance and drive many to extinction. This can happen extremely fast, the crashing of a species, from over-harvesting and then extinction by overwhelming predation or disease. It is theorized that humans become more susceptible to animal diseases the more we eliminate species that provide buffer services in the ecosystem. Beyond the situation of living organisms, the earth’s resources are finite. There is no way to sustain anywhere near the rate at which we are extracting them. Often these resources are lost by burning or compromised in landfills. Renewable resources and a complete re-thinking of manufacturing and recycling are needed for a more sustainable future.
• Pollution: Dosing our water, air and soils with chemicals and trash upsets the delicate “sweet spot” where many species exist. It also sets up a dynamic in which we wind up consuming, in our food, such material as micro-plastic waste, herbicides, pesticides, heavy metals and a host of other chemical compounds.
• Climate change: Global warming, from rising levels of atmosphere-altering gases, is causing massive shifts in species migration. This throws off the timing of food availability and habitat for all creatures, notably birds, butterflies, moths and thousands of other pollinators. In the ocean, changes due to climate change are escalating: acidification, changes in salinity, sea-level rise due to glacial melt, coral reef bleaching, increased moisture, temperature-driven storms, and alterations of traditional ocean currents causing displacement and diminution of marine species.
Needless to say it is the pollinators, on which we largely depend for our food supplies, that we seem to destroy with particularly great efficiency. We must do better in protection, and you can be part of the solution in your own backyard. If you are a renter, you can participate by planting native pollinator- attractant plants in containers on your apartment porch or deck. Very importantly, resist the urge to use broad spectrum systemic herbicides, like glyphosate, that can kill beneficial native plants as collateral damage, or generalist pesticides, like the neonicotinoids, which can kill beneficial insects indiscriminately. In any case, if you are able, please participate in a community pollinator garden project. Contact us at the information below if you would like some more information.
I will highlight again the Homegrown National Park concept of converting each of our properties to ecosystem support rather than detriment. Please visit homegrownnationalpark.org and scroll through all of the subheadings and links for a solid plan of action!
Go Green Galloway is a volunteer organization dedicated to reducing the carbon footprint of Galloway through the promotion of energy efficiency and conservation, environmental education and the implementation of sustainable practices. We always welcome new volunteer members. Contact us at gogreengalloway12@gmail.com or call Mary at 609-742-7076. Also be sure to like our Facebook page.