Gilda’s Club South Jersey announces new name, same incredible support

ATLANTIC CITY — Gilda’s Club South Jersey (GCSJ) announced the organization has gone through a rebrand and will now be known as Cancer Support Community New Jersey at Gilda’s Club.

The rebrand comes with an expansion to include the entire state of New Jersey, according to the organization. In recent years, GCSJ has opened satellite locations in the AtlantiCare Cancer Center in Egg Harbor Township as well as Inspira Cancer Centers in both Mullica Hill and Vineland. The expansion will allow Cancer Support Community New Jersey at Gilda’s Club to reach the entire state of New Jersey, including new locations in central and northern New Jersey.

Named after comedienne Gilda Radner, GCSJ has provided support to those impacted by cancer in the South Jersey community for the past 20 years. The programs are offered to all individuals impacted by cancer: men, women, and children; those caring for a loved one; those who have lost a loved one, in addition to patients facing a cancer diagnosis themselves. Programs offered include support groups, yoga, crafting, book club, children’s activities, and more.