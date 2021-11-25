Gilda’s Club South Jersey announces new name, same incredible support

ATLANTIC CITY — Gilda’s Club South Jersey (GCSJ) announced the organization has gone through a rebrand and will now be known as Cancer Support Community New Jersey at Gilda’s Club.
The rebrand comes with an expansion to include the entire state of New Jersey, according to the organization. In recent years, GCSJ has opened satellite locations in the AtlantiCare Cancer Center in Egg Harbor Township as well as Inspira Cancer Centers in both Mullica Hill and Vineland. The expansion will allow Cancer Support Community New Jersey at Gilda’s Club to reach the entire state of New Jersey, including new locations in central and northern New Jersey.
Named after comedienne Gilda Radner, GCSJ has provided support to those impacted by cancer in the South Jersey community for the past 20 years. The programs are offered to all individuals impacted by cancer: men, women, and children; those caring for a loved one; those who have lost a loved one, in addition to patients facing a cancer diagnosis themselves. Programs offered include support groups, yoga, crafting, book club, children’s activities, and more.
The same support will continue to grow under a name more cognizant of the services provided. Cancer Support Community New Jersey at Gilda’s Club still offers all programming completely free of charge to all those affected by cancer. CSCNJ relies on donations and grants to provide funding in order to keep the Red Door open.
“Cancer Support Community at Gilda’s Club is so excited for the opportunity to expand our services from Southern Jersey into the entire state to ensure all people impacted by cancer are empowered by knowledge, strengthened by action, and sustained by community, said Eileen Dillon, Gilda’s Club South Jersey CEO.”
For more information, call Jessica at 609-926-2699 or email Jessica@cscnj.org.