Get ready for the Great Conjunction

The two largest planets, Jupiter and Saturn, are moving towards a meeting that hasn’t been seen in almost 400 years!

On Dec. 21, the two giant planets, as viewed from earth, will have their closest pairing since 1623.

Although the two planets converge once every 20 years, the uniqueness of this pairing is that they they will be exceptionally close together. They will be about 1/10th of a degree apart from one another. For perspective, the width of the moon is ½ of a degree, the width of your little finger. This unique occurrence will allow the two planets to be seen in a telescope at the same time. Looking through a small telescope you will be able to see Jupiter with its four moons and Saturn with its rings at the same time, two of the most captivating astronomical sites seen through a small telescope.

As viewed from Earth, when two or more celestial bodies appear to be next to each other we call this a conjunction. When the two largest planets come together it is called a Great Conjunction.