Geisinger and AtlantiCare finalize separation

Geisinger and AtlantiCare have finalized a transaction in which Geisinger will no longer serve as AtlantiCare’s parent organization, effective Oct. 31.

Both systems will continue their collaboration on the New Jersey campus of the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine.

Since the mutual agreement was first announced on March 31, representatives from both organizations have worked to ensure a seamless transition. The formal separation is expected to have no impact on patients, patient care, employees, facilities and the local communities served by the respective health systems.

Both organizations released the following joint statement:

“Finalizing the separation of our organizations best positions us to continue providing high-quality health care services in the respective communities we serve in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. We are grateful to all who have supported this mutual agreement, which preserves both organizations’ long-term success and allows for the most appropriate use of our nonprofit, charitable resources for many years to come.”