Gateway Playhouse opens with performances of "Oklahoma," "The Pirates of Penzance'

Pallitto said the kids in the show seem to really appreciate everything about the camp and preparing for the show. “I really feel like they are enjoying it so much because they were not able to do this for more than a year. So many of the schools cancelled their productions and the kids really missed it,” said the director.

Everyone who enrolled in the Gateway Summer Education Program, Gateway to the Arts secured a sole in the show. Those who wanted a lead role had to tryout for the part. The leads are double cast in “Oklahoma” and include Jacob Pearlman, of Egg Harbor Township, who will play Will. Juliette Novasack, of Linwood, is Annie. Felicia Amos, of Estell Manor, is Aunt Eller. The part of Curly is played by Christian Hornig-Finneran, of Margate. The other Aunt Eller is Meghan Howard, of Egg Harbor Township. The part of Laurie is played by Anna Adamchak, of Egg Harbor Township, and also playing Laurie is Samantha Friedman, of Egg Harbor Township. Johnnie DeRichie, of Northfield, will play Will. Curley will be played by Patrick Mularz, of Egg Harbor Township, and Julianna Brummett, of Linwood, will be Annie.