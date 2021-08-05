 Skip to main content
Galloway Cultural Arts seeks submissions for show
Galloway Cultural Arts seeks submissions for show

The Galloway Cultural Arts Center Committee invites all artists to enter the group’s first show of the year, “Anything Goes! (‘cept nudes)”.

Drop off is 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 28 at the Atlantic County Library branch on Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. There are no show fees. Space is limited. Winners will have bragging rights and their work displayed weekly on the group’s Facebook page.

Art must be dry and have a brace for hanging. All submission forms will be available that morning. The show will run through Oct. 16. For more information, email gcac300@gmail.com.

Breaking News