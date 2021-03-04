Franklin Bank President and CEO Mark V. Edwards celebrates a 40-year career milestone

Franklin Bank Board of Directors have recognized the 40th work anniversary of current bank President and CEO Mark V. Edwards.

On March 9, 1981, Edwards began his career at Franklin as an accountant and advanced through the ranks, resulting in his recent appointment in April 2020.

Board Chairman Peter B. Contini said this about Edwards: “Over his 40 years of service, Mark has not only demonstrated strong knowledge and skills, but also a deep commitment to the success of Franklin Bank. Now as President/CEO he has taken these experiences and established himself as extraordinary leader.”

Edwards holds a bachelor's degree in business administration and is a 1980 graduate of Gettysburg College. He currently serves on the Salem Community College Foundation board and is president of the Lawnside Cemetery in Woodstown. Edwards is also a member of the Philadelphia Chapter of Financial Managers Society Inc. and served as president in 2000-01. Additionally, he is an active and proud volunteer for the Disciples Food Pantry.