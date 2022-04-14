Food Recovery - a win-win for people and the planet

Why would a Galloway cardiologist and nature lover be concerned about food waste? A few months ago, I would not have been able to answer that question. As a physician in a coastal community, I was concerned about the effect of climate change on my patients’ health, but I didn’t know where to start to put my concern into positive action.

I learned about a new group that was formed in the Spring of 2021 called Clinicians for Climate Action New Jersey. This advocacy group works to increase awareness about how climate and the health of the environment impacts the well-being of New Jersey residents, and catalyze changes that will protect our health. Here I could connect with other doctors, nurses and members of healthcare teams who are learning how our roles fit in with advocacy for a better future.

Soon I found myself on a four member CCANJ team applying for a “community organizing” fellowship, one that would preserve our beautiful New Jersey environment and serve our local communities. We chose to focus on food recovery, which is the practice of preventing surplus foodstuffs from being dumped in the trash. This is a vitally important concept because:

1. In the United States, about 30-40% of the food that we purchase is wasted, says Janet Howard of the Practice Greenhealth organization. A family of four each year loses $1500 to uneaten food. Yet According to data obtained by Stockton University in June 2020, nearly 1 in 5 residences in Atlantic County ran out of food before they had enough money to buy more.

2. According to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, food waste accounts for nearly 22% of all solid waste. Decomposing food In landfills produces methane, which is 28 to 36 times more potent than carbon dioxide in contributing to climate change. Greenhouse gas emissions from food waste nationally is equivalent to emissions from 42 coal fired power plants, not even considering landfill emissions according to Jean Buzby, USDA Food Loss and Waste Liaison.

3. The food recovery hierarchy chart put out by the United States Environmental Protection Agency provides multiple opportunities for reducing food waste and provides essential benefits to the community.

Community organizing is one important way to increase food recovery by reducing food waste. Our CCANJ team will be partnering with healthcare systems. However, local green teams can also partner with New Jersey sustainability champions to advocate for local businesses to reduce food waste. There are several places in the food recovery hierarchy where we can intervene to make a difference:

1. The EPA offers suggestions for avoiding excess food and saving money at home. Entities such as local governments, schools, restaurants and the general public can adopt innovative protocols that reduce food waste.

2. Good Samaritan laws protect organizations that responsibly store and provide unused food to hungry New Jersey residents.

3. Organizations can support local farmers by supplying food waste for farm animals.

4. Composting creates nutrient rich soil which is ideal for our New Jersey produce, greatly reduces methane released from decomposing food, and reduces the amount of waste sent to landfills.

For more information on CCANJ visit states.ms2ch.org/nj/njcca. You can find information about an exciting upcoming virtual forum, “The Health of New Jerseyans in a Changing Climate” on April 21, 7 to 9 p.m.

Go Green Galloway is a volunteer organization dedicated to reducing the carbon footprint of Galloway through the promotion of energy efficiency and conservation, environmental education and the implementation of sustainable practices. We always welcome new volunteer members. Contact us at gogreengalloway12@gmail.com or call Mary at 609-742-7076. Also be sure to like our Facebook page.