Fewer moving parts smooths retirement

Retirees will talk about things like paying off their mortgage so that they “don’t have to worry about it” or buying long term care insurance so they “don’t have to worry about it.” Not having to worry about things is the ultimate goal in an enjoyable retirement. People have to worry about a hundred different things during their lifetimes, and once they get to retirement, they want to stop worrying about as many of those things as possible. The way I like to help them with that is to have fewer moving parts. Like any product we buy, the more moving parts something has, the more likely it is for one of those parts to break.

So what are some of the things that retirees can do to have fewer moving parts in retirement in order to help make their retirement more enjoyable? For recent retirees, travel is the biggest desire I see them hoping to enjoy. Because of this desire, many want to buy a second home in a warmer location. While this can be fine for recent retirees, the older they get, the less inclined they are to want to maintain multiple properties. They may want to scale back from 3 houses to 2 to eventually 1. For many reasons, it is often a smarter financial and practical decision to rent places each winter vs. buying them. Sometimes they feel an obligation to go to the same place every year because they already own a place there vs. traveling to a new area that they may want to visit. Sometimes the worry and expense of a home in say Florida, for example, may keep them up at night. If I don’t visit enough, am I wasting money? What if a storm hits my place? The fewer houses you own means fewer things that can go wrong, and potentially less worry.