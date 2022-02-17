 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Family and Community Health Sciences Program offers virtual Lunch & Learn webinar

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County Family and Community Health Sciences Program will hold the Lunch & Learn Program “Eat This Not That” from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. Thursday, March 24.

This presentation is part of the virtual Lunch & Learn series, presented by Chris Zellers, Cape May County FCHS Educator/Assistant Professor, offered the fourth Thursday of the month, except for the months of November and December. This series allows viewers a chance to have lunch, while at work or at home, and learn about a variety of wellness topics at the same time.

This presentation will examine how to make healthy substitutions and highlight how packaging and advertising can mislead us.

Zellers said, “We will look at the differences between what we may think is healthy and find substitutions that provide healthy options.”

Register in advance for this program via Zoom at go.rutgers.edu/yxjfw6t7. You will receive an email with information about joining the meeting. Lunch & Learn sessions are recorded and available for the public to view on the Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County’s YouTube channel.

For up-to-date information, follow us on Facebook at FCHSCapeMayCounty or visit our website capemay.njaes.rutgers.edu.

