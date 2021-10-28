Expanded energy assistance program to help Atlantic City Electric customers

MAYS LANDING — Atlantic City Electric is encouraging residential customers to apply for energy assistance and take advantage of millions of dollars that is now available through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). With the temporarily expanded eligibility guidelines, customers can receive more than $1,000 in grant support based on income through LIHEAP toward their energy bill by applying for assistance. But customers must act now, as LIHEAP is a first come, first served program and is only available until money runs out.
South Jersey residents can apply for assistance by downloading an application though the Department of Community Affairs website, by contacting their local LIHEAP Agency, or by calling 800-510-3102. Residents also can access the Department of Community Affairs self-screening tool to help determine what energy assistance benefits they may qualify for.
Last year, Atlantic City Electric helped customers secure more than $6 million in support that was applied directly to customer energy bills.
LIHEAP provides grants in varying amounts based on a household’s income size, type of fuel, and type of dwelling, with no pay back required. Eligibility is based on a customer’s annual household income and size. Homeowners, renters, and subsidized housing tenants may be eligible. Customers do not have to be behind on their bills to receive a grant.
New Jersey’s monthly eligibility requirements are as follows:
$3,348 — one-person household
$4,379 — two-person household
$5,409 — three-person household
$6,439 — four-person household
While applying for LIHEAP, qualified residents can also apply for the Universal Service Fund (USF) and may qualify for the Fresh Start energy debt forgiveness program that allows eligible New Jersey households participating in USF to earn forgiveness for pre-existing arrearages by making full, on-time payments on their current monthly charges.
Additional state and federal energy assistance programs are also available.
Emergency Rental Assistance Program provides temporary rental and utility assistance to low and moderate-income households that have had a substantial reduction in income due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The program offers rental and utility assistance to help New Jersey residents avoid eviction or loss of service. Call 211 for more information.
The Universal Service Fund (USF) helps ensure energy bills are more affordable for eligible customers. Call 800-510-3102 or visit energyassistance.nj.gov for details.
New Jersey SHARES is a nonprofit corporation that provides assistance to income eligible New Jersey households with energy, telephone and water bills. Visit njshares.org or call 866-657-4273 for details.
The Payment Assistance for Gas and Electric (PAGE) program provides relief on natural gas and electric bills for low- to moderate-income New Jersey households that are experiencing a temporary financial crisis. For more information, call 732-982-8710 or visit njpoweron.org.
Lifeline is a utility assistance program that offers $225 to persons who meet certain income guidelines. This benefit includes utility customers as well as tenants whose utility bills are included in their rent. Call 800-792-9745 or visit aging.nj.gov for details.
For more information about energy assistance programs, visit atlanticcityelectric.com/Help.
Atlantic City Electric is urging customers that need assistant to contact the company now to establish payment arrangements. Atlantic City Electric recognizes the financial challenges some customers are facing as a result of the ongoing pandemic and will continue to work with each customer individually regarding the status of their account. The company’s Customer Care representatives will work with customers who may have difficulty paying their energy bill to set up flexible payment arrangements that offer individually tailored payment installment plans. Contact Atlantic City Electric at 800-642-3780 to review payment options.
Readers are encouraged to visit The Source, Atlantic City Electric's online newsroom.