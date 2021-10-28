Expanded energy assistance program to help Atlantic City Electric customers

MAYS LANDING — Atlantic City Electric is encouraging residential customers to apply for energy assistance and take advantage of millions of dollars that is now available through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). With the temporarily expanded eligibility guidelines, customers can receive more than $1,000 in grant support based on income through LIHEAP toward their energy bill by applying for assistance. But customers must act now, as LIHEAP is a first come, first served program and is only available until money runs out.

South Jersey residents can apply for assistance by downloading an application though the Department of Community Affairs website, by contacting their local LIHEAP Agency, or by calling 800-510-3102. Residents also can access the Department of Community Affairs self-screening tool to help determine what energy assistance benefits they may qualify for.

Last year, Atlantic City Electric helped customers secure more than $6 million in support that was applied directly to customer energy bills.